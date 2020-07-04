Police: Two arrested in Mason County with connections to drugs

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early Friday morning, deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant within city limits of Point Pleasant.

During the search, two individuals were arrested. The department seized 109.1 grams of suspected heroin and a sum of U.S. currency.

Brittani Mennis of Bidwell was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Stephen Berkley of Point Pleasant was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

