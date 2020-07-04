Advertisement

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For 150 years, the city of Ripley’s 4th of July celebration has been the highlight of the year for many and for several years, the celebration has been considered America’s “largest” small town Independence Day celebration. So though COVID-19 is still around and has postponed or canceled many other 4th of July festivities, Ripley wasn’t going to let it take their tradition away.

“Once we had our plan made and had it approved, one of the biggest improvements that they accepted was the drive-in concert so this is all new to us,” said Mayor Carolyn Rader.

Cars were lined up facing the stage in the West Side Plaza Friday night to kick off the festivities, something many never thought they’d have to do but we’re also understanding of the social distancing concept.

“It’s nice to at least get out, I’m glad they’re doing something,” said Ripley native Christy Wickline. “I mean, I wish it was normal but it’s as good as you can get with a virus going around.”

Two bands performed Friday evening: US Kids and Rick K., and there are more to come Saturday evening along with other festivities during the day.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the town will be having their opening ceremony for the celebration, then at noon will be the parade which Rader said had more than 130 entries and will have roughly 40 horses in it. There will also be spots marked off on the sidewalks for the parade to ensure social distancing. After the parade will be three more free drive-in concerts starting at 4 p.m., and the evening will close with fireworks at 10 p.m.

“I just have so much faith and trust in the people of Ripley,” Rader told WSAZ. “They’re smart, they know what to do and they know how to respect others and be safe.”

Rader said masks are encouraged at all festivities.

