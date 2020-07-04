Advertisement

Scioto County announces one new positive case of COVID-19

Scioto County, Ohio announces a new positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, July 4th.
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) -

Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments announced another new positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new case brings the total to 38 for the county. Patients are between the ages of 16 and 81 years old, including 21 females and 17 males.

There have been seven hospitalizations in connection with the virus. According to a news release, two people are currently in the hospital being treated for their symptoms.

Of the 38 cases in the county, 28 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus or who were quarantined have since recovered and finished their isolation protocol.

As previously reported, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, four staff members tested positive and 15 inmates were in quarantine while four other inmates await test results.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation is expected to provide an update on Monday.

