South Charleston ice rink reopens

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After months of closure due to a mechanical malfunction and COVID-19, South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is back open.

Celebrating the holiday and big occasion, they offered free entry to customers.

The ice rink will remain open every day for those who love to be out on the ice but will operate under some new restrictions. The group is now offering session times to allow for cleaning in between each group of skaters.

“It’s been a long process,” said Hunter Moles, assistant recreational director. “We basically have a whole new cooling system and then we spent the last two weeks building the ice to get things ready for COVID and all the guidelines. We’re trying to get everything ready trying to make this place as safe as possible for all of the customers coming in, setting up times for our hockey program our figure skating program to get back in here. So we’re really excited.”

Each session will only allow around 25 skaters on the ice at one time.

“We’ll walk you through the process, so if you’re kind of nervous and don’t know how to do the bumper cars or if you want to learn to skate you should definitely come out and try the ice rink,” said Moles. “Skating is very fun, ice bumper cars are very fun. A lot of people don’t know about it I think. It’s also the coolest place in town when it’s hot outside, it’s nice and cool in here.”

Tickets for skating cost about six dollars.

