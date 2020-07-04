Summer Sizzle for July 4th weekend

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is one of those rare summer weekend forecasts where despite the heat (mid-90s downtown), there is virtually no chance of rain.

As America turns 244 years old on Saturday, much of the USA will be baking under the incandescent July sun.

Now record highs are not in jeopardy this holiday weekend. In fact the hottest day in recorded history for our area was July 4, 1931, when the temperature hit a mercurial 108 degrees!

Since the past three days have registered 90-degree heat in all downtown locations, we have moved into true heatwave territory.

Oddly after a very wet spring, the ground has dried out so quickly that our climate has turned more arid and hot of late, characteristic of a Mediterranean setting. So hot and sunny days with clear, warm nights are in the forecast right through the holiday weekend. Daily highs of 90-95 and lows in the 60s will be the rule.

As for the prospects for rain, they are virtually nil except in mountainous West Virginia by Sunday evening and along the Kentucky-Virginia border near Breaks Interstate Park.

Big events that are a go this weekend start in Logan where Freedomfest has taken over Stratton Street. Saturday’s highlights include an appearance from Medal of Honor war hero Woody Williams, local homegrown musical artists and a rockets red glare fireworks display at night.

In Ripley, America’s largest small town USA July 4th bash rolls on. Here one of the most quaint and patriotic towns in Appalachia is set to make good on the promise to celebrate its 150th year in style. The big parade steps off at high noon with near 90 degree heat already!

Other parades of note start at 10 a.m. in Hamlin, West Virginia, 1 p.m. in Buffalo, West Virginia, and 4 p.m. in Hurricane. Naturally, social distancing and face masks are recommended as a courtesy to others.

