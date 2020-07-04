Advertisement

Summer Sizzle for July 4th weekend

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is one of those rare summer weekend forecasts where despite the heat (mid-90s downtown), there is virtually no chance of rain.

As America turns 244 years old on Saturday, much of the USA will be baking under the incandescent July sun.

Now record highs are not in jeopardy this holiday weekend. In fact the hottest day in recorded history for our area was July 4, 1931, when the temperature hit a mercurial 108 degrees!

Since the past three days have registered 90-degree heat in all downtown locations, we have moved into true heatwave territory.

Oddly after a very wet spring, the ground has dried out so quickly that our climate has turned more arid and hot of late, characteristic of a Mediterranean setting. So hot and sunny days with clear, warm nights are in the forecast right through the holiday weekend. Daily highs of 90-95 and lows in the 60s will be the rule.

As for the prospects for rain, they are virtually nil except in mountainous West Virginia by Sunday evening and along the Kentucky-Virginia border near Breaks Interstate Park.

Big events that are a go this weekend start in Logan where Freedomfest has taken over Stratton Street. Saturday’s highlights include an appearance from Medal of Honor war hero Woody Williams, local homegrown musical artists and a rockets red glare fireworks display at night.

In Ripley, America’s largest small town USA July 4th bash rolls on. Here one of the most quaint and patriotic towns in Appalachia is set to make good on the promise to celebrate its 150th year in style. The big parade steps off at high noon with near 90 degree heat already!

Other parades of note start at 10 a.m. in Hamlin, West Virginia, 1 p.m. in Buffalo, West Virginia, and 4 p.m. in Hurricane. Naturally, social distancing and face masks are recommended as a courtesy to others.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County, Kentucky, was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

Video

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Ripley, West Virginia, was not letting COVID-19 stop them from a 150-year-long Independence Day tradition.

News

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

News

Water safety precaution ahead of Independence Day weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Following a handful of potential drowning calls in Lawrence County, Kentucky, officials encourage the practice of water safety to avoid getting taken under by currents.

Latest News

News

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Updated: 8 hours ago
The town of Ripley, West Virginia, was not letting COVID-19 stop them from a 150-year-long Independence Day tradition.

News

Two vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West; fast lane back open

Updated: 8 hours ago
A two-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 64 West in the Institute area Friday night.

Video

Fireworks placed in mailbox in Huntington

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to Huntington Police, they received a report of someone putting a firework inside the door of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox at 12th Street and 12th Avenue on Friday morning.

News

Police officers rescue baby deer from swimming pool

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police officers in Jackson, Ohio, helped rescue a baby deer from a swimming pool on Friday.

News

Downed power lines causes road closure in Elkview

Updated: 9 hours ago
A fallen tree has caused a road closure in Elkview Friday evening.

Video

Families reunite after visitors approved at Ky. assisted living facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kentucky Department of Aging Independent Living approved a visitation booth on the front porch of an assisted living facility in Pikeville, allowing for some long-awaited family reunions.