Two vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West; fast lane back open

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed Interstate 64 West in the Institute area Friday night.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident was reported just before 10 p.m. near mile-marker 51.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the fast lane was back open.

Kanawha County EMS is on the scene assessing for injuries. There is no word on any confirmed injuries at this time.

