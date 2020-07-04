Water safety precaution ahead of Independence Day weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -The sound of a splash lets us know that summer is here. However, when that splash turns into a cry for help, the options are limited.

“I grabbed the sand and I tried to push, but I couldn’t move at all,” said Trey Pertee.

Pertee, who’s 11, reflects on how just a few steps in the wrong direction made him almost drown.

“As soon as I got onto that curve, it pulled me fast. I just didn’t know what to do,” Pertee said.

He said he felt helpless, until his cousin Amy Robertson rushed to his rescue.

“As soon as I reached him he went down into the water, and I grabbed him. I told him to hold onto this rope, to not turn loose whatever you do. He just kept saying ‘I’m scared, I’m scared.’ I was just like ‘don’t be scared, be brave,’” Robertson said.

Only to find herself stuck in the same situation.

“I kicked with everything I had, until I was numb. Like, I was exhausted. I couldn’t go any further and I just knew I had to scream,” Robertson said.

As Pertee and Robertson were fighting for their lives, Pertee did not want any other family member in his situation.

“When I saw my mom, and I was right there with Amy, I was saying ‘don’t come in’, because I knew she wasn’t going to make it,” Pertee said.

According to Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Jobe, this is not the first potential drowning call that his department received this summer.

“Within the last few weeks, we’ve had five people, two calls in one day, and 45 minutes apart from each other of possible drownings. That’s unusual for us to respond to that many calls in such a short amount of time,” Jobe said.

None of these calls were fatal. All people involved in these potential drowning calls were able to be saved.

In addition, these calls that Jobe speaks of happened to all be from “The Falls Campground” where a strong current tends to form when the water gets too high.

With hot weather on the horizon for Independence Day weekend, Jobe says water safety is especially important for anyone swimming in bodies of water that have the potential for currents, including creeks and rivers.

Jobe advises wearing a lifejacket, swimming with a buddy, and always watching your surroundings.

As Pertee and many other families come back this weekend to enjoy the water, precaution is key.

“Don’t go in water where you cannot see under, where you cannot look to see how deep it is,” Pertee said.

