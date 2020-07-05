1 dead, 2 injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday the Charleston Police Department says they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a parking lot in the South Park Charleston Housing Complex located at 600 South Park Road.

On scene, officers located one victim, 33-year-old Darius Lucas of Charleston with multiple gun shot wounds to his body. He was later pronounced dead in route to the hospital.

Shortly after responding to the scene, police learned that two additional gunshot victims from the same incident had arrived at CAMC Memorial by personal vehicles.

Frankie McNeal a 25-year-old from Charleston suffered injuries to his arm and leg and is listed in stable condition.

Michael Johnson, a 29-year-old from Charleston suffered injuries to his pelvic region and is listed in stable condition.

After investigating at the scene, police determined a large party was gathering in the parking lot at the time the shots were fired.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Metro Communications, (304) 388-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480.

