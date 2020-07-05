Advertisement

Cabell seniors self fund prom

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILTON W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For some outgoing seniors of Cabell Midland High School, it wasn’t just a night to celebrate independence day, but a chance to celebrate one another.

Students self-funded a prom held at the performing arts center at Pumpkin Park in Milton.

Those who attended were immediately handed a mask upon entry and were encouraged to remain six feet apart.

Cabell Midland Senior Jenna Scott, who organized the event says it was the perfect opportunity to have one last get together as a class.

“Yeah it’s different. I’m glad it happened because at first, I was worried that no one would come because fourth of July for one and two COVID. I’m glad it worked and I wanted a little something before everyone goes off to college.”

Jenna Scott, senior

