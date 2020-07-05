Crews on Scene of a Pedestrian Struck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck on Sissionville Drive in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 9:45 p.m.

They also tell us there is one female victim.

At this time, Sissonville Drive is closed to all traffic.

According to police on scene this accident appears to be suspicious.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.