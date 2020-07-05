Dispatch reports second shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Metro 911 reports a second shooting happened in Charleston just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 676 S Park Rd. B in Charleston.

Dispatch reports one person went to the hospital.

There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.