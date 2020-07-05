Advertisement

Dispatch reports second shooting in Charleston

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Metro 911 reports a second shooting happened in Charleston just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 676 S Park Rd. B in Charleston.

Dispatch reports one person went to the hospital.

There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time.

