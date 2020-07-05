Fatal shooting reported in Charleston, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Metro 911 dispatchers reports a person died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near Sissonville Dr. and Washington St. W in Charleston.

Dispatch reports one person was transported to the hospital.

The Charleston Police Department is handling the case.

