Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dealing with heat, humidity plus scattered storms this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week ahead will feature continued hot temperatures with higher humidity and a chance for storms each day. However, storms will be of the scattered variety until the weekend, when storm coverage should be greater and temperatures will not be quite as hot.

Isolated storms Sunday evening will fade by sunset. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a calm wind. Patchy fog is likely. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with humidity in the “uncomfortable” territory. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry hours during the day. Areas that miss out on rain, or that hold out long enough, will see highs rise to the mid 90s.

Tuesday through Friday will continue the hazy, hot, and humid trend along with the daily risk for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the mid 90s each day but ultimately can be influenced by exact timing and placement of showers and storms.

The heatwave may finally break for the upcoming weekend as there is a better chance and higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms expected. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Still, with continued high humidity, any outdoor activities still will not feel the most pleasant.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances to return

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a scorched Fourth of July, the heat does not back down anytime soon. However, humidity and storm chances will both return in the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Lots of “sizzle” for Fourth of July, beyond

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot temperatures will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and well into next week. The only thing that may hamper the heat some is the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will return to the forecast on Monday.

Video

Tony's Holiday weekend forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Heat wave thru holiday weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Sun Is Sunnier, But The Heat Is Hotter

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Shower and storm chances continue for the next couple of days before heat becomes the main story heading into the Fourth of July weekend, and even into the start of next week.

Latest News

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier previews a scorching Fourth of July weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Video

Drew's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
The heat is on heading into the holiday weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT

Video

Tony's 5 p.m. Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Three-H pattern sets in -- hazy, hot and steamy weather through weekend. Highs aim for 90 or better. Chance of scattered rain slim.