First Warning Forecast | Dealing with heat, humidity plus scattered storms this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week ahead will feature continued hot temperatures with higher humidity and a chance for storms each day. However, storms will be of the scattered variety until the weekend, when storm coverage should be greater and temperatures will not be quite as hot.

Isolated storms Sunday evening will fade by sunset. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a calm wind. Patchy fog is likely. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with humidity in the “uncomfortable” territory. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry hours during the day. Areas that miss out on rain, or that hold out long enough, will see highs rise to the mid 90s.

Tuesday through Friday will continue the hazy, hot, and humid trend along with the daily risk for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the mid 90s each day but ultimately can be influenced by exact timing and placement of showers and storms.

The heatwave may finally break for the upcoming weekend as there is a better chance and higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms expected. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Still, with continued high humidity, any outdoor activities still will not feel the most pleasant.

