First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a scorched Fourth of July, the heat does not back down anytime soon. However, humidity and storm chances will both return in the week ahead.

The Fourth of July evening will be mainly clear with temperatures falling to near 80 degrees by the time fireworks are being launched from various cities across the Tri-State. For a list of fireworks displays across our area, click here.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Saturday night with a calm wind and fog in spots. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot yet again. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 90s, perhaps a degree or two “officially” hotter than Saturday. Most locations stay dry for another day, but isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon across parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with a rise in humidity. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry hours during the day. Areas that miss out on rain, or that hold out long enough, will see highs rise to the mid 90s.

Tuesday through Friday will present much of the same story as the stagnant summer pattern rolls on. Each day will be partly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will rise to the mid 90s, although exact temperatures will depend on timing and placement of rainfall. However, the humidity will continue to be high.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with a bit better chance for showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be closer to the 90-degree mark.

