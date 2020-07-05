Advertisement

Hamlin hosts socially distant fourth of July celebration

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The city of Hamlin began their day celebrating the fourth of July early this morning, starting things off with a parade.

The town made sure to encourage social distancing for those who were in attendance and asked that those who were watching wear masks.

Even though the festivities weren’t quite like what the town remembers from last year, they say they’re just glad they were able to keep their 4th of July traditions going.

“Well I think it’s important, but I think people are scared, fearful because of the pandemic,” said David Vickers. “Usually the streets would’ve already been lined on both sides with people waiting for the parade and this year it’s not that way.”

Hamlin is set to host a fireworks show Saturday at the Lions Club Field, those will be set off at 9:45 p.m.

