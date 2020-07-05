“Herd That” Lights Up Scoreboard In 1st Round Win

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The philosophy for “Herd That” in the TBT is pretty basic which is stop us if you can. The Peoria All-Stars could not as the Marshall alumni team won 80-65 Sunday afternoon in Columbus. From the beginning, “Herd That” was hitting three pointers led by Ott Elmore’s opening trey of the game as they made 8 in the first half. “Herd That” led 46-32 when the teams’ went to the locker room.

The second half was much of the same as they started to play above the rim with alley oops to Zach Smith and Jacorey Williams and built a double-digit lead that Peoria never could overcome. “Herd That” at one point had an 18 point lead in the third quarter. Things got a little interesting early in the 4th quarter when Peoria went on a run that cut the lead to 63-57 one that was squelched when Jon Elmore answered with a three to make it a 9 point game again. They were led in scoring by Jacorey Williams who had 22 points and 9 rebounds while Jon Elmore almost had a triple double with 9 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

“Herd That” next plays “The Money Team” Thursday July 9 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus which is a quarterfinal game.

