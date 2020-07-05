Advertisement

“Herd That” Lights Up Scoreboard In 1st Round Win

Jacorey Williams Scores 22 Points And Gets 9 Rebounds
"Herd That" Wins By 15 In TBT 1st Round Game
"Herd That" Wins By 15 In TBT 1st Round Game(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The philosophy for “Herd That” in the TBT is pretty basic which is stop us if you can. The Peoria All-Stars could not as the Marshall alumni team won 80-65 Sunday afternoon in Columbus. From the beginning, “Herd That” was hitting three pointers led by Ott Elmore’s opening trey of the game as they made 8 in the first half. “Herd That” led 46-32 when the teams’ went to the locker room.

The second half was much of the same as they started to play above the rim with alley oops to Zach Smith and Jacorey Williams and built a double-digit lead that Peoria never could overcome. “Herd That” at one point had an 18 point lead in the third quarter. Things got a little interesting early in the 4th quarter when Peoria went on a run that cut the lead to 63-57 one that was squelched when Jon Elmore answered with a three to make it a 9 point game again. They were led in scoring by Jacorey Williams who had 22 points and 9 rebounds while Jon Elmore almost had a triple double with 9 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

“Herd That” next plays “The Money Team” Thursday July 9 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus which is a quarterfinal game.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

WVU Postpones Summer Hoops Start

Updated: 5 hours ago
5 WVU basketball players and 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

Sports

Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Sports

Herd Great Passes Away

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
Charlie Slack Passes Away At Age 89

Latest News

Sports

Cleveland Mulling Team Name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
Cleveland Releases Statement On "Indians" Team Name

Sports

Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He picked Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

News

NASCAR Driver tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

38 Positive COVID-19 Tests From MLB

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
31 of 38 Positive Tests Are Players

Sports

MU TBT Alumni Team Gets New Opponent

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
"Herd That" To Now Play Peoria All-Stars Sunday

News

WV Power season ends as Minor League Baseball cancelled

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
The West Virginia Power won't play ball this season