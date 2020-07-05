Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2020-2021 Kentucky basketball team has arrived in Lexington, but Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin has plans to sit out this season.

According to a report from the TheCatsPause, Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Toppin is the younger brother of 2020 NCAA Player of the Year Obi Toppin and he transferred to Kentucky back in April. The good news is that he will be able to practice with his teammates and a redshirted season could give him that much-needed confidence when he takes the floor at Rupp Arena in 2021.

