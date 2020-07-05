Advertisement

One man dead in fatal shooting in Huntington

(WRDW)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to investigators, one man is dead after a fatal shooting in the area of 28th Street and Wilson Street late Saturday night.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Steadman Gooden, 27 of Huntington, and Joshua Foreman, 26 of Huntington, were found by first responders with injuries.

Police say Foreman later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

