Parade, fireworks highlight Hurricane festivities

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s Fourth of July parade down Main Street in Hurricane provided some tradition, along with a new twist.

Many spectators celebrated out of the back of their car and made sure to keep their distance due to covid-19 concerns.

The town’s patriotism was in full force. From leading off with law enforcement and Boy Scouts carrying American and West Virginia flags to firefighters throwing out candy to children watching the parade, it was as close to normal as many have seen lately.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey were also on hand to celebrate and all the hallmarks of parades from pageant contestants to floats to local groups were out as well.

The City of Hurricane also held a fireworks display from water tank hill behind Hurricane Middle School. City officials called it the biggest fireworks show in the Hurricane history.

