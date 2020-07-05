Police: One person dies after falling from balcony in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after someone fell from a balcony and died Sunday morning.

Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. at the BlueWater Resort on South Ocean Boulevard.

Vest added the investigation is ongoing. No other details were provided.

