Police seek suspect in July 4th homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What initially was reported as a pedestrian struck Saturday night has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Charleston Police say at about 9:40 p.m. on July 4th, they arrived at Sissonville Drive and and Chandler Drive where they found a woman lying in the street bleeding.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Shirley Jackson and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon investigation, they learned she was operating a vehicle traveling south on Sissonville Drive, got out a red light and walked to the vehicle in front of her carrying a baseball bat.

An altercation ensued and Jackson sustained trauma to her head.

The driver of the other vehicle fled south on Sissonville Drive and then east on Washington Street West.

The individual is described as a white male in his 20′s or 30′s and wearing a white hat.

He was operating a gray or light blue Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications (304) 348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480.

