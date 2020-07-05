Advertisement

Police seek suspect in July 4th homicide

CPD directs traffic as they clear the scene Saturday.
CPD directs traffic as they clear the scene Saturday.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What initially was reported as a pedestrian struck Saturday night has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Charleston Police say at about 9:40 p.m. on July 4th, they arrived at Sissonville Drive and and Chandler Drive where they found a woman lying in the street bleeding.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Shirley Jackson and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon investigation, they learned she was operating a vehicle traveling south on Sissonville Drive, got out a red light and walked to the vehicle in front of her carrying a baseball bat.

An altercation ensued and Jackson sustained trauma to her head.

The driver of the other vehicle fled south on Sissonville Drive and then east on Washington Street West.

The individual is described as a white male in his 20′s or 30′s and wearing a white hat.

He was operating a gray or light blue Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications (304) 348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia has biggest 2-day jump in positive virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to health statistics released Sunday.

News

Restaurant in Ohio reports case of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
An employee of a Jackson restaurant tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Scioto County announces three additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Scioto County is reporting three additional cases of COVID-19.

News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been cancelled.

News

Ripley 4th of July Celebration

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ripley 4th of July celebration.

Latest News

News

Police: One person dies after falling from balcony in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 9 hours ago
One person is dead after falling from a balcony in Myrtle Beach, SC.

News

COVID-19 W. Va. | 57 more cases reported

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

News

One man dead in fatal shooting in Huntington

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Police say it happened in the area of 28th Street and Wilson Street late Saturday night.

Local

1 dead, 2 injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two people showed up to the hospital with gun shot wounds.

Video

Charleston Fourth of July celebration shuts down Kanawha Blvd.

Updated: 22 hours ago
Kanawha Boulevard was virtually a ghost town as the city prepared for the fireworks celebration.