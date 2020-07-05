Advertisement

Restaurant in Ohio reports case of COVID-19

Dakota's Roadhouse in Jackson is closed after health officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Dakota's Roadhouse in Jackson is closed after health officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Oh. (WSAZ) - On Sunday, the Jackson County Health Department was notified of four new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, they announced that one of the confirmed cases is an employee at Dakota’s Roadhouse in Jackson.

The health department says the individual and management of the company did everything that was asked of them and acted swiftly and professionally. JCHD say the restaurant put plans and procedures in place to deep clean and sanitize the building.

There are no other ill individuals associated with this event.

During the interview and contact tracing process, no patrons were identified to have been in contact with the case or are at risk.

The Jackson County Health Department says there is currently no evidence showing that COVID-19 is spread through food and they do not believe anyone who has eaten at Dakota’s is at risk of contracting the virus from the facility.

JCHD wants to emphasize that no blame should be placed on anyone or any businesses for having COVID-19.

The news release also says that COVID-19 is widespread throughout the state of Ohio and the United States, so it’s important that everyone washes their hands for more than 20 seconds. Practicing social distancing and wearing masks will also help prevent the spread of the virus.

