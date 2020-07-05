Advertisement

Scioto County announces three additional COVID-19 cases

(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH Oh. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There are now 41 total cases for the county, including 23 females and 18 males between the ages of 15 and 81 years old.

Of the 41 cases, 28 have recovered. There have been no deaths in the county related to COVID-19.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System has Scioto County listed as a level 2 public emergency.

As of Sunday there was no new update on the COVID-19 numbers for the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

