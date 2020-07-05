Advertisement

UPDATE: Coroner says Cave Run Lake drowning victim was from Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
SALT LICK, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner says a man who drowned after his kayak flipped over was a Lexington resident.

According to the coroner, the victim was 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa.

Crews began searching for Mutayongwa in the area of Stoney Cove at around 3 p.m.

Dalton Kegley, an eyewitness at the scene, says he and his sister Makenna Highfield saw Mutayongwa and a woman struggling when their kayak flipped.

Kegley says he remembers screams of "I can't swim." He was concerned because he didn't see life jackets.

Kegley and Highfield were able to help the woman to make it out of the water, but they could not get to Mutayongwa before he drowned, according to witnesses.

"If it was me out there and I didn't know how to swim, I would want someone to help me, to at least try and help me," says Makenna.

State police confirm Mutayongwa’s body was later recovered from the water after hours of searching.

Witnesses say people packed the area to comfort the family.

"The state trooper knelt on his knee and prayed with the three boys that were trying to help him cope with it, which was a very touching moment," said Jacqueline James, who was in the area at the time of the accident.

