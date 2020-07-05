Advertisement

West Virginia has biggest 2-day jump in positive virus cases

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to health statistics released Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Resources website showed an increase of 76 positive cases on Sunday and 118 on Saturday. West Virginia has seen a 16% jump in confirmed cases over the past week and a 30% increase in the past two weeks, the statistics showed.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he would decide by early this week whether he will order that face masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. The governor had lifted most virus restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

At least 95 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and more than 3,300 have tested positive since the outbreak began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

