WV Lottery
WV Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
8-7-4-6
(eight, seven, four, six)
07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million