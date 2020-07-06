Car fire reported in Kanawha County, driver unharmed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders were called out to the site of a vehicle fire Monday morning in Kanawha County.

The driver says smoke began coming out of the car around the I-77/I-79 split and then caught fire just after the Edens Fork exit.

Officials say the driver pulled over and got out of the vehicle safely.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to knock out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

That portion of I-77 is still shut down.

