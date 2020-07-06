Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,356 cases, 95 deaths

826 cases are still considered active in state, officials say.
826 cases are still considered active in state, officials say.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 187,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths.

826 cases are still considered active in state, officials say.

2,435 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kanawha County Burglary

Updated: moments ago

Local

Man arrested, accused of hitting one-year-old child

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a one-year-old child.

Breaking

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m.

Local

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

Updated: 3 hours ago
A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky.

Local

Man charged with murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man.

Latest News

Video

Water park re-opens in Meigs County

Updated: 15 hours ago
Neighbors were able to make a splash in a water park for the first time.

Video

Charleston Police seek suspect in homicide

Updated: 15 hours ago
Police are asking for the public to help locate a suspect in a homicide.

News

Water park re-opens in Meigs County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Neighbors were able to make a splash in a water park for the first time.

News

West Virginia has biggest 2-day jump in positive virus cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to health statistics released Sunday.

News

Restaurant in Ohio reports case of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
An employee of a Jackson restaurant tests positive for COVID-19.