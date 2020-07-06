Deputies investigating reported burglary

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Detectives in Kanawha County are investigating a burglary reported along Lauderdale Road in the Campbells Creek area.

According to the Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office, the homeowner was gone between noon and 5 p.m. on June 30. When he got home, he told deputies he found his door open and a window air conditioner on the ground.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video captured by neighboring home’s security system. They say the video shows two women and two men prying open a door and entering the home.

Detectives say the group arrived in a small, older model, possibly green colored sedan.

You can contact the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or on Facebook. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize anyone in the photos or the car you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

