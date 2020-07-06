First Warning Forecast | Stubborn heat, humidity, storm chances in days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday saw a bit better coverage of showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, some areas still missed out on the rain, and virtually all locations saw afternoon temperatures reach well into the 90s. This trend will continue through Friday, then the weekend presents a better opportunity for showers and storms, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and storms will still be around Monday evening, most fading by sunset. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with a persistent muggy feel.

Tuesday through Friday will continue the hot and muggy trend with scattered showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 90s, but with continued high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Expect a better risk for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday, expect a high in the mid 80s with scattered showers and storms under a partly cloudy sky.

