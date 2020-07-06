Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Stubborn heat, humidity, storm chances in days ahead

(WCAX)
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday saw a bit better coverage of showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, some areas still missed out on the rain, and virtually all locations saw afternoon temperatures reach well into the 90s. This trend will continue through Friday, then the weekend presents a better opportunity for showers and storms, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and storms will still be around Monday evening, most fading by sunset. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with a persistent muggy feel.

Tuesday through Friday will continue the hot and muggy trend with scattered showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 90s, but with continued high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Expect a better risk for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s.

On Monday, expect a high in the mid 80s with scattered showers and storms under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Stagnant Pattern Gives Us Repeat Runs Of Oppressive Heat And Isolated Storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The week ahead will feature continued hot temperatures with higher humidity and a chance for storms each day. However, storms will be of the scattered variety until the weekend, when storm coverage should be greater and temperatures will not be quite as hot.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays, storm chances to return

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a scorched Fourth of July, the heat does not back down anytime soon. However, humidity and storm chances will both return in the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Lots of “sizzle” for Fourth of July, beyond

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hot temperatures will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and well into next week. The only thing that may hamper the heat some is the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will return to the forecast on Monday.

Latest News

Video

Tony's Holiday weekend forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Heat wave thru holiday weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | The Sun Is Sunnier, But The Heat Is Hotter

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Shower and storm chances continue for the next couple of days before heat becomes the main story heading into the Fourth of July weekend, and even into the start of next week.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier previews a scorching Fourth of July weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Video

Drew's 10 p.m. Thursday forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
The heat is on heading into the holiday weekend.