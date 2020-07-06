Advertisement

Former Richwood mayor pleads not guilty to federal charges

Former Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she used funds intended for flood relief after the 2016 floods in West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The former mayor of Richwood pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that she unlawfully took federal money intended for flood relief.

Chris Drennen was indicted on two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of fraudulent schemes.

She pleaded not guilty to all of those charges and is scheduled back in court at 10 a.m. July 24 for her preliminary hearing.

According to the indictment, Drennen "unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, willfully and feloniously" obtained money from the federal emergency management agency, the citizens of Richwood and the municipality of Richwood during the floods of 2016.

The indictment goes on to say that Drennen worked as a recorder for the city of Richwood where she paid herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team called the incident command team. Drennen is accused of claiming extra money for herself a month before the team was formed as well as months after the team was disbanded, according to the indictment.

The indictment says, “Drennen and the incident command team’s excessive payments to themselves and their family members inhibited the city of Richwood from recovering from the flood to the benefit of herself and others.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

