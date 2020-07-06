Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has arrived for students in West Virginia to submit original artwork for a White House exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Participation in the exhibit is open to students in grades 3 to 12, including this year’s graduating seniors. Secretary of State Mac Warner says students can submit an original piece of two-dimensional art related to the women’s suffrage movement in one of three categories. The categories include someone who fought for women’s right to vote; an event related to the suffrage movement, or an original button, ribbon, or sign. The White House will select one artwork from each state. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Museum is set to reopen this week. The museum and its gift shop in the Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston will operate under normal business hours starting Tuesday morning. The museum’s occupancy will be limited to 52 people. Visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks, will have their temperatures taken upon entry, and will be asked to fill out a state visitor COVID-19 screening form. Museum staff will wear face coverings and follow special cleaning guidelines. The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. The Department of Health and Human Resources website shows an increase of 76 positive cases on Sunday and 118 on Saturday. West Virginia has seen a 16% jump in confirmed cases over the past week and a 30% increase in the past two weeks. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will decide soon whether to order that face masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. At least 95 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and more than 3,300 have tested positive since the outbreak began.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.