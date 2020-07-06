Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia governor mandates masks as cases rise

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has instituted a mandatory face mask order for indoor spaces after the state reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases over the weekend. The Republican on Monday said his executive order, which goes into effect at midnight, requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear the face coverings inside buildings when social distancing isn’t possible. New virus cases in the state have risen 30% in the last two weeks, with state health officials recording 118 infections Saturday and 76 on Sunday, both figures topping previous daily highs since the outbreak began.

W.Va. governor's companies get millions in virus loans

Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive members-only club linked to the resort. Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.

Stonewall Jackson name to come off West Virginia school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia middle school that has the state’s highest percentage of black students will no longer be named after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. News outlets report the Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday unanimously voted to remove the name from Charleston’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School after community protests. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October. The school’s student body is 42% African American, which is the highest proportion among state public middle schools. Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. Advocates for keeping the school’s name said it has been in place since the school was built in 1940.

Ex-mayor pleads not guilty to taking flood relief money

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia mayor has pleaded not guilty to charges that she took federal flood relief funds intended for her city and paid herself extra money for working with a flood recovery team. Ex-Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen was indicted on federal felony charges last month following a probe into her time as a recorder for the city during a flood in 2016. WCHS-TV reports she appeared for her arraignment Monday in Nicholas County Circuit Court on two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of fraudulent schemes. Her trial is set for Aug. 25.

Deadline Monday for student art for women's suffrage exhibit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has arrived for students in West Virginia to submit original artwork for a White House exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Participation in the exhibit is open to students in grades 3 to 12, including this year’s graduating seniors. Secretary of State Mac Warner says students can submit an original piece of two-dimensional art related to the women’s suffrage movement in one of three categories. The categories include someone who fought for women’s right to vote; an event related to the suffrage movement, or an original button, ribbon, or sign. The White House will select one artwork from each state. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday.

West Virginia State Museum to reopen Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Museum is set to reopen this week. The museum and its gift shop in the Culture Center at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston will operate under normal business hours starting Tuesday morning. The museum’s occupancy will be limited to 52 people. Visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks, will have their temperatures taken upon entry, and will be asked to fill out a state visitor COVID-19 screening form. Museum staff will wear face coverings and follow special cleaning guidelines. The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.