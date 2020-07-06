Advertisement

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police
Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville. The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief. Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

