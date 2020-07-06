Man arrested, accused of hitting one-year-old child

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of hitting a one-year-old has been arrested, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the incident happened along Fisher Ridge Road in Liberty on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Robert Edgell is charged with domestic battery and child abuse creating risk of death.

Deputies say the child’s mother reported that a relative had hit her one-year-old multiple times.

When they got there, the mother told them Edgell was upset because the child was crying. Investigators say according to the mother, Edgell then pulled the child up by the arm, slammed the one-year-old on the couch and smacked the child.

According to the report, deputies say Edgell then sat on the child and held a pillow over their head.

Officials say Edgell is accused of hitting the child every time it cried.

Deputies say pictures they were shown revealed a red area on the child’s leg in the shape of a hand print along with a bruise.

Investigators have spoken with a witness who watched the incident.

Edgell is being held in Western Regional Jail.

