Man charged with murder

Source: AP
Source: AP(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man.

It happened on Saturday around 4:12 p.m. along Workman’s Branch Road.

According to the criminal complaint, Madison Police responded to a report of a possible shooting.

When officials arrived, they say they had found that Darren Harless had fatally shot Timothy Dunlap.

Harless is charged with 2nd degree murder.

