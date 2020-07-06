Man charged with murder

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man.

It happened on Saturday around 4:12 p.m. along Workman’s Branch Road.

According to the criminal complaint, Madison Police responded to a report of a possible shooting.

When officials arrived, they say they had found that Darren Harless had fatally shot Timothy Dunlap.

Harless is charged with 2nd degree murder.

