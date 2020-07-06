Advertisement

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown
(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The PGA Tour and the Memorial have scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week in Ohio. The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for there to be 20% capacity at Muirfield Village. The tour said rapidly changing dynamics of the pandemic caused that to change. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says golf needs to stay focused on health and safety. Muirfield Village is hosting back-to-back events. The Workday Charity Open this week was not planning on having fans.

7/6/2020 12:21:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

