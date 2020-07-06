Advertisement

Ribbon cutting for SIP Downtown Brasserie

SIP Downtown Brasserie cut the ribbon on their new, larger location in Huntington Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a time when business owners are worried about the future because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a local business is actually expanding its operation. 

SIP Downtown Brasserie cut the ribbon on their new, larger location in Huntington Monday.  

The brasserie is located at 311 9th Street and offers an expanded food menu, a private room for parties, an outside patio area and a larger main seating area.  SIP was first located at Heritage Station and was known for its wide variety of wine, whiskey and draft beers.

The owner Allison White says although she’s still nervous about the future surrounding COVID-19, she says her new place has plenty of space for social distancing. 

