Advertisement

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday.
Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday, ordered residents not to hunt wild animals such as marmots and to send for treatment anyone with fever or showing other possible signs of infection.

Plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people infected if not treated, primarily with several types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague can develop from bubonic plague and results in a severe lung infection causing shortness of breath, headache and coughing.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported, especially among hunters coming into contact with fleas carrying the bacterium. The last major known outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

Along with the coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, China has dealt with African swine fever, which has devastated pig herds.

China has gone weeks without reporting a new death from the coronavirus, and on Monday reported just one new case of local infection in the capital, Beijing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kanawha County Burglary

Updated: moments ago

National

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: moments ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday at the age of 83 at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., his publicist said.

National

FDA gives emergency approval to quick COVID-19 antigen test

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

Coronavirus

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested, accused of hitting one-year-old child

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a one-year-old child.

Coronavirus

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

Breaking

Mask mandate | W.Va. governor issues order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The indoor face mask requirement takes effect Tuesday, July 7 at 12 a.m.