Water park re-opens in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It's the first splash of summer and for many in Meigs County, they're jumping in feet first.

Kountry Resort Campground, just outside of Racine, opened up their aqua park this weekend for the first time this season.

It seemed summer got a slow start, in a year that's been unpredictable to say the least. Many are now taking advantage of a traditional pleasure that lets their worries drift away.

“Everything’s been really messed up even with restaurants and being able to go out and hanging out with your friends so it’s nice to be able to have fun and go out with your friends and enjoy simple things like this,” said Jocelyn Heller, of Nelsonville.

“It’s very good. It’s very refreshing because quarantine is out of whack and I’m not too used to having school close so early. So it’s just...it’s different but it’s good to have normal,” said Zeke Richie, of Mason County.

An experience so satisfying, Kountry Campground owner Andrew Campbell even had to turn some people away and stagger their time in the water.

“We got to the point where it was so full, we actually had to slow up on,” Campbell said. “People had to wait to get into the aqua park.”

The aqua park at Kountry Resort Campground is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

