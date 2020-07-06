Advertisement

Water park re-opens in Meigs County

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It's the first splash of summer and for many in Meigs County, they're jumping in feet first.

Kountry Resort Campground, just outside of Racine, opened up their aqua park this weekend for the first time this season.

It seemed summer got a slow start, in a year that's been unpredictable to say the least. Many are now taking advantage of a traditional pleasure that lets their worries drift away.

“Everything’s been really messed up even with restaurants and being able to go out and hanging out with your friends so it’s nice to be able to have fun and go out with your friends and enjoy simple things like this,” said Jocelyn Heller, of Nelsonville.

“It’s very good. It’s very refreshing because quarantine is out of whack and I’m not too used to having school close so early. So it’s just...it’s different but it’s good to have normal,” said Zeke Richie, of Mason County.

An experience so satisfying, Kountry Campground owner Andrew Campbell even had to turn some people away and stagger their time in the water.

“We got to the point where it was so full, we actually had to slow up on,” Campbell said. “People had to wait to get into the aqua park.”

The aqua park at Kountry Resort Campground is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Water park re-opens in Meigs County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Neighbors were able to make a splash in a water park for the first time.

Video

Charleston Police seek suspect in homicide

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police are asking for the public to help locate a suspect in a homicide.

News

West Virginia has biggest 2-day jump in positive virus cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
West Virginia has experienced its biggest two-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to health statistics released Sunday.

News

Restaurant in Ohio reports case of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
An employee of a Jackson restaurant tests positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Scioto County announces three additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
Scioto County is reporting three additional cases of COVID-19.

News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been cancelled.

News

Ripley 4th of July Celebration

Updated: 16 hours ago
Ripley 4th of July celebration.

News

Police: One person dies after falling from balcony in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 18 hours ago
One person is dead after falling from a balcony in Myrtle Beach, SC.

News

COVID-19 W. Va. | 57 more cases reported

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

News

One man dead in fatal shooting in Huntington

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Police say it happened in the area of 28th Street and Wilson Street late Saturday night.