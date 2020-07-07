Baseball Alive Again On Route 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week was a crushing one for minor league baseball players when they were told there would be no season in 2020. But that doesn’t mean they can’t stay in shape and they are doing that in Cabell County. The Huntington Hounds baseball organization is having open practices a couple of times a week and many players are showing up even in 100 degree temperatures. Here’s what aired Monday on WSAZ Sports.

