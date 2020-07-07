CARES Act funding for small businesses excludes thousands

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have been hit hard financially. In order to help, funding from the CARES Act has been a financial relief for many.

“Still treading water,” says Alicia Young, owner of Alicia’s Faith Filled Shears.

“We’ve given everything that we’ve had,” says Courtney Mathes, owner of C4Impress Custom Design & Graphics.

However, in the state of West Virginia, not all small businesses are able to apply for that money.

With this financial relief option from the CARES Act Funding, Gov. Jim Justice says only small businesses with five to 35 employees are eligible to apply.

State Sen. Glenn Jeffries sent a letter to the governor expressing the demand for businesses with less than five employees to be included.

“We know there’s a considerable amount of those here in West Virginia. There’s over 20,000 of those. I sent him a letter asking him to take into consideration of those businesses to put them in there so they can have some startup money to open their businesses back up,” Jeffries said.

Small business owners like Mathes and Young are the only ones running their shops -- missing out on that extra money at a time when they need it most.

“Every single penny that does come in is put right back into the business and I cannot afford anything extra. I cannot afford to fix the machines,” Mathes said.

“I’m still struggling, I can’t get gloves, I can’t get sanitizer, I can’t get the things that I use every single day,” Young said.

With families at home, strict balancing has to take effect.

“I was saying ‘no’ a lot more than I liked. It was a whole lot harder on him than it was myself,” Young said.

But even with budgeting, not having that extra financial relief, has the bills stacking up.

“We have a bill from the alarming system at our place, and it’s past due. It’s been due since February, March, and I can’t pay it,” Mathes said.

It’s left some not knowing what tomorrow holds, but hoping to be included very soon.

