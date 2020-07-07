COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,461 cases, 95 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 189,740 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,461 total cases and 95 deaths.

831 cases are still considered active.

Officials say 2,535 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

Monday, Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order mandating all West Virginians nine and above wear a mask in confined indoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (475/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (162/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (345/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (27/0), Marion (86/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (287/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (34/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (127/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.