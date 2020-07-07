Downtown Charleston restaurant adjusts to new mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s mask mandate is in full swing in the Mountain State.

According to the order facial coverings are required in public places where social distancing can not be achieved.

Restaurants in the downtown Charleston area are complying with the order by requiring their customers to wear masks.

“It’s just one more, you know, part of the puzzle,” said Kevin Madison, general manager of Black Sheep, a burrito restaurant in Charleston.

Management has set their own rules following the order. To eat in the restaurant, customers must enter with a facial covering on. They are allowed to remove it when their food order is taken.

Madison says customers can then enjoy their food, but they have to put their masks back on when moving about the eatery.

But when it comes to the bar, the facial covering rules double down. Madison says the reason is the small bar space and the distance between the customer and the bartender, saying it’s simply too close for comfort.

He says facial coverings have to be worn as much as possible there.

“Remove it, take a drink, put it back on,” Madison said. “If you’re going to chat with the bartender, we do ask that you leave it on,” Madison said.

He said in order for the restaurant to stay open, it’s “vital” that customers come in willing to cooperate with the new order.

“Help us keep other people safe. We ask that you wear the mask,” Madison said.

