East End Yard sale cancelled this year in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- COVID-19 has cancelled another event in our region.

The East End Yard Sale, which had been postponed from May 9 to Aug. 8, will not take place at all this year, according to its organizers.

They posted the following message on the event’s social media page:

"Although we are disappointed we cannot have this event that has brought nearly 10,000 patrons to Charleston's East End annually for the last 30 years, we at Charleston Main Streets and the East End Community Association, along with event sponsor Old Colony Realtors, believe this decision is in the best interest of both sellers and attendees. We look forward to returning in 2021 to our regularly scheduled Saturday before Mother's Day with twice the amount of items to sell."

