Employees begin stripping middle school of Confederate general’s name

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for employees at Stonewall Jackson Middle School to begin stripping school grounds of the Confederate general’s name.

Several signs at the school in Kanawha County were removed Tuesday morning.

The tear-down comes after a 5-0 vote Monday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education in favor of changing the schools name.

School employees tell WSAZ.com the lettering on the school will be removed Wednesday.

Board members say the community will have a say in the renaming process.

