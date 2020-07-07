Advertisement

Face coverings to be required in seven Ohio counties

The order takes effect at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has issued an order requiring face coverings in public in all counties that are designated as a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday during a news briefing.

Gov. DeWine says seven counties are currently under that classification: Butler County, Cuyahoga County, Franklin County, Hamilton County, Huron County, Montgomery County and Trumbull County.

Officials say people will be required to wear a mask when they are in any indoor location that is not a home, when they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not member of their household and when waiting for or riding in public transportation.

The order also reflects the mask guidance that exists for employees and businesses under their health and safety guidelines.

The order takes effect at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. It does not apply to children under the age of 10 or any other minor who cannot safely wear a face covering.

The order will stay in effect as long as these counties are in a red level or if they increase to the Purple Alert Level 4, Gov. DeWine says.

If the counties drop to a Level 2, the requirement will drop off.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 58,904 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide and 2,970 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed.

Gov. DeWine also said Tuesday that as the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed a larger amount of younger Ohioans are being diagnosed. He says health officials are also concerned they are passing it on to those who are at risk.

The teardown comes after a 5-0 vote Monday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education in favor of changing the schools name.