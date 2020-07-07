Fire Marshal offering reward for information about repeat church fire

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A reward of up to $5,000 is now up for grabs for information leading to an arson arrest in connection to a church fire.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, fierce flames were reported twice in June at the church located on Cheesy Creek Road in Princeton, West Virginia.

The first fire at the New Beginnings Praise and Worship Center was on June 6.

The second fire happened on June 24.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. (West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office)

The cause of both fires was ruled undetermined by investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.

