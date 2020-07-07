Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor swears he's only focused on the present. His future is on hold. The Indians All-Star shortstop said he's not thinking about where he might play next year or beyond. He's only under contract through 2021 with Cleveland and the club is not likely to be able to sign him to a long-term deal before he leaves as a free agent. The 26-year-old is one of baseball's best all-around players. Lindor said he's abiding by by the COVID-19 health guidelines put in place by MLB and he's confident the 60-game regular will be played if players protect each other.

CINCINNATI (AP) — With so few Black players in the major leagues, Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was afraid to talk openly about racial discrimination. He kept his thoughts — and his stories — to himself. All that has changed following the death of George Floyd. He sent teammate Joey Votto the video of Floyd's death, which started a conversation between them. Garrett is now using his platform as a Major League Baseball player to raise awareness about racial injustice.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing two pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Trump tweeted Monday that, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.” The NFL’s Washington Redskins announced Friday that they had begun a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades. Hours later, the Indians baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour and the Memorial have scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week in Ohio. The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for there to be 20% capacity at Muirfield Village. The tour said rapidly changing dynamics of the pandemic caused that to change. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says golf needs to stay focused on health and safety. Muirfield Village is hosting back-to-back events. The Workday Charity Open this week was not planning on having fans.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manager Terry Francona believes it's time for the Cleveland Indians to change their nickname. Francona believes the Indians should “move forward” and consider a new name. The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915. On Friday, the team released a statement saying it was committed to determine a "best path forward with regard to our team name.” The move came hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins announced plans to review their contentious logo and nickname. Last year, the Indians removed the much-criticized Chief Wahoo logo from their game worn caps and jerseys.