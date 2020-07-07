Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a settlement for a special needs Black woman who was punched by officers during an arrest last year. The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted Monday to approve an $80,000 settlement for Freda Gilmore. Attorneys for the city and Gilmore agreed to the settlement last week. The lawsuit accused officers of striking Gilmore while she was defenseless and on the ground. Her arrest in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store sparked a use-of-force investigation and led the city’s mayor to call for changes.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pedestrian footbridge in West Virginia is repaired and back open following a train derailment. The footbridge crosses the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry into Maryland. The Herald-Mail reports that bicyclists, tourists and hikers along the Appalachian Trail crossed the bridge Monday. The footbridge is connected to a CSX span. A freight train derailed in December as it crossed the river, damaging the footbridge. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its tasty offerings will go on. The State Fair says it will allow vendors to sell their food on the fairgrounds in Fairlea every Thursday through Sunday. The fair will decide weekly which food stands will be open. Food stands will be kept at a safe distance, surface areas will be cleaned frequently, and food service staff will wear protective equipment. The fair was scheduled for August but was canceled last month due to a virus flareup linked to a church in Greenbrier County.

UNDATED (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including four energy companies, the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive club for people who own real estate at the resort, Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.